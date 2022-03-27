Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.94) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Martens to an overweight rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.32) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

LON:DOCS opened at GBX 241.40 ($3.18) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 273.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 350.09. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of GBX 206.60 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 517 ($6.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65.

In related news, insider Robyn Perriss purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.99) per share, with a total value of £45,450 ($59,834.12). Also, insider Lynne Weedall purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £10,680 ($14,060.03).

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

