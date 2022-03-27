Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HFG. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.82) to GBX 1,200 ($15.80) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

HFG opened at GBX 1,222 ($16.09) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10. Hilton Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 988 ($13.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,298 ($17.09). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,070.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,124.53.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.27), for a total value of £504,000 ($663,507.11).

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

