Brokerages Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Duke Energy posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $109.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $94.40 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.