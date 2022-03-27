Impact Healthcare REIT’s (IHR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 135 ($1.78) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:IHR opened at GBX 114 ($1.50) on Thursday. Impact Healthcare REIT has a one year low of GBX 106 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 122.20 ($1.61). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of £439.73 million and a PE ratio of 11.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

