CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CRH from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.2266 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CRH by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CRH by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of CRH by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

