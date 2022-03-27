Analysts Expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Post $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.00. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $8.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

DLR opened at $138.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

