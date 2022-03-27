Analysts Expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Post $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLRGet Rating) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.00. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $8.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

DLR opened at $138.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.