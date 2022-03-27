Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.28) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.69) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.36) to GBX 283 ($3.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.21) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 290.38 ($3.82).

LON:LMP opened at GBX 271.80 ($3.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 208.20 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.78). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 262.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 263.83. The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

About LondonMetric Property (Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

