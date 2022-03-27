Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LWSCF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

