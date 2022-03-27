KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $63.80 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $69.30.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KBC Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €71.00 ($78.02) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KBC Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €83.00 ($91.21) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded KBC Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €78.00 ($85.71) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.35.
KBCSY stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.43.
About KBC Group (Get Rating)
KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.
