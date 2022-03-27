OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Price Target Raised to €40.00 at Berenberg Bank

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from €33.00 ($36.26) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OCINF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OCI from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

OTCMKTS:OCINF opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. OCI has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

