Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) PT Lowered to CHF 1,725 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PGPHF. UBS Group raised shares of Partners Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Partners Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,593.00.

Shares of PGPHF opened at $1,247.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,321.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1,547.09. Partners Group has a 12-month low of $1,132.00 and a 12-month high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

