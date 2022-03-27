Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SUPR. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.65) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Supermarket Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 136 ($1.79).

Shares of LON:SUPR opened at GBX 129 ($1.70) on Thursday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 107.70 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 129.50 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

