TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDCX opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. TDCX has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $43,949,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,491,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,372,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

