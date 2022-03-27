Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. They set a sell rating for the company.

CLBS stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBS. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

