Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $86.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NEP. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $63.59 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 840,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $63,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 39.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 72.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 102.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,674 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.