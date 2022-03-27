WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.39

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.39 and last traded at $65.11, with a volume of 1925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $19,364,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $2,267,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $2,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,177,000 after buying an additional 20,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,342,000 after buying an additional 76,580 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

