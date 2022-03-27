Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 43,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 449,490 shares.The stock last traded at $25.24 and had previously closed at $21.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.