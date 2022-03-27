Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Down 6.4%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 1,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,500,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Several research analysts have commented on API shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agora has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.14.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in API. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Agora by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Agora by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agora by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,533,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,532 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Agora by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Agora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

