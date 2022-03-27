Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up to $6.80

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $7.14. Studio City International shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 60 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a market cap of $808.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

