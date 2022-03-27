Greif (NYSE:GEF) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.56 and last traded at $64.56. 4,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 210,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Greif alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 101,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $15,988,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $2,047,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.