AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the February 28th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AXAHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AXA from €29.50 ($32.42) to €29.00 ($31.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. AXA has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $33.20.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

