ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 565.4% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASOS has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.44) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,450 ($32.25) to GBX 2,280 ($30.02) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.66) to GBX 3,850 ($50.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.66) to GBX 3,040 ($40.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,628.57.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

