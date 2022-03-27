Comparing SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) & Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Konami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $5.05 billion 3.91 $800.00 million $2.99 25.76 Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Konami. SS&C Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 15.84% 21.10% 7.31% Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SS&C Technologies and Konami, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 2 5 1 2.88 Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A

SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $92.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.08%. Given SS&C Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SS&C Technologies is more favorable than Konami.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SS&C Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Konami pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. SS&C Technologies pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Konami pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. SS&C Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Konami on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada. Its products include advent genesis, antares, asset allocators, AWD, axys, BANC mall, BRIX, DST vision, evare, lightning, and moxy. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in March 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.

Konami Company Profile (Get Rating)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

