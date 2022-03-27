Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.37) price objective on the stock.

PAG has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.29) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.69) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon Banking Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 592.50 ($7.80).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 495.20 ($6.52) on Thursday. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 408.80 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 619 ($8.15). The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 530.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 543.03.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman sold 227,017 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.53), for a total value of £1,126,004.32 ($1,482,364.82).

About Paragon Banking Group (Get Rating)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.