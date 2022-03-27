Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.37) price objective on the stock.
PAG has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.29) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.69) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon Banking Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 592.50 ($7.80).
Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 495.20 ($6.52) on Thursday. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 408.80 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 619 ($8.15). The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 530.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 543.03.
About Paragon Banking Group (Get Rating)
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
