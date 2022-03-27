Quilter (LON:QLT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QLT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quilter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 165.40 ($2.18).

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 137.65 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 108.30 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.23). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

In related news, insider Tazim Essani purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £19,575 ($25,770.14).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

