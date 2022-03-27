Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:RGL opened at GBX 87.70 ($1.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £452.30 million and a PE ratio of 27.41. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 75.80 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 96 ($1.26).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is currently 1.91%.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

