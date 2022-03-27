Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.90) to GBX 347 ($4.57) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 246.14 ($3.24).

LON SPI opened at GBX 246 ($3.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 237.04. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 161.44 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 270 ($3.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £986.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.50.

In other news, insider Ian Cheshire purchased 8,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.50 ($26,202.61).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

