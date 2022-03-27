Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $161.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s previous close.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $129.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.33.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after buying an additional 126,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after buying an additional 295,897 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

