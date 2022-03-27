Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $161.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s previous close.
DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.
Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $129.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.33.
In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after buying an additional 126,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after buying an additional 295,897 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.