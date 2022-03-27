The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 75 ($0.99). Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.65) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 122 ($1.61).
RTN stock opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £485.80 million and a P/E ratio of -11.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.46. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.48 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.84).
The Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
