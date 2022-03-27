Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Price Target Cut to GBX 280 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.48) to GBX 280 ($3.69) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.85) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.37) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 493.78 ($6.50).

Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 272.20 ($3.58) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87. Countryside Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 247.20 ($3.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.63). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 294.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 408.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

