Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SDVKY. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.60.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after buying an additional 1,881,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

