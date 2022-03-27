Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

SMLR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Semler Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Semler Scientific from $145.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semler Scientific has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $153,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $753,900. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,849,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $10,898,000. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

