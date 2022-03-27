Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSYY opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Telstra has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

