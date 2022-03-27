Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) vs. Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Head-To-Head Review

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Core Laboratories and Enservco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Laboratories 2 2 0 0 1.50 Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Core Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $28.88, indicating a potential downside of 9.71%. Given Core Laboratories’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Core Laboratories is more favorable than Enservco.

Volatility & Risk

Core Laboratories has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Core Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Core Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Enservco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Core Laboratories and Enservco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Laboratories $470.25 million 3.15 $19.73 million $0.43 74.37 Enservco $15.68 million 2.67 -$2.51 million ($1.09) -3.36

Core Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Enservco. Enservco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Core Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Core Laboratories and Enservco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Laboratories 4.20% 21.03% 5.57% Enservco -56.24% -85.58% -22.33%

Summary

Core Laboratories beats Enservco on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products. The Production Enhancement segment provides products and services relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Enservco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

