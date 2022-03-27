TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Million

Brokerages expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) will report $3.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $790,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 301.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $51.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $105.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $222.33 million, with estimates ranging from $141.80 million to $279.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

TGTX opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.12.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,824,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,436,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after acquiring an additional 755,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 677,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

