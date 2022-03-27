SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Up 3.2%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $41.08. 17,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,662,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SM. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 849.77 and a beta of 5.50.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $392,160.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,982,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 847,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 356,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,173,000 after acquiring an additional 202,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

