Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Gap Up to $16.51

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.51, but opened at $17.00. Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 12,549 shares changing hands.

HYFM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

