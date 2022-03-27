Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Shares Gap Down to $16.11

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.11, but opened at $15.32. Gates Industrial shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 51,133 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $134,583,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,897,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,490,000 after purchasing an additional 562,348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,463,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,919,000 after buying an additional 723,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,798,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after buying an additional 36,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,553,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,439,000 after buying an additional 202,398 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.