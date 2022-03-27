Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Decreases By 67.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,100 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the February 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $60.75. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

