Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 21,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 425,277 shares.The stock last traded at $30.46 and had previously closed at $29.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 336.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,798,000 after buying an additional 2,700,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $16,828,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after buying an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $9,106,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 65.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 428,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 169,383 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

