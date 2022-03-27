VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the February 28th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPCB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 162.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPCB stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

