Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Update

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the February 28th total of 102,600 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 203,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.37% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03.
YTEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.
