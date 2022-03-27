Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Update

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the February 28th total of 102,600 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 203,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03.

Yield10 Bioscience ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 1,796.58%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YTEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

