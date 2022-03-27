Short Interest in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Decreases By 50.4%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 39,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the third quarter worth $83,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000.

WALD opened at $9.92 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

