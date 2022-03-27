GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James cut shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.50. GDS has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GDS will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GDS by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in GDS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,518,000 after purchasing an additional 379,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 525.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 61,645 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.