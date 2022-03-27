Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Price Target Cut to GBX 260

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 400 ($5.27) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 410 ($5.40) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustpilot Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 342 ($4.50).

Shares of LON TRST opened at GBX 140.80 ($1.85) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 275.50. The firm has a market cap of £582.66 million and a PE ratio of -32.00. Trustpilot Group has a 1 year low of GBX 123.20 ($1.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 481.80 ($6.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

