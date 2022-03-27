The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.46) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($16.06) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.77) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.61).

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,141.50 ($15.03) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 934.80 ($12.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.46). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,051.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,087.57.

In other The Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister purchased 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.36) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,850.00).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

