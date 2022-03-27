Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) a GBX 2,900 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) target price on Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($46.08) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 5,450 ($71.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($68.46) to GBX 4,400 ($57.93) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,889.58 ($51.21).

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,552 ($33.60) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,610.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,250 ($29.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,478 ($72.12). The company has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -5.26.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.38), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,338,335.97).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

