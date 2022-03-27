Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 47,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,996,036 shares.The stock last traded at $5.64 and had previously closed at $5.66.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.48.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth about $88,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,845.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
