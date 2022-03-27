Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 47,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,996,036 shares.The stock last traded at $5.64 and had previously closed at $5.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth about $88,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,845.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

