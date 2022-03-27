Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $1.63

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $1.57. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 641 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waterdrop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of -1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 68.93% and a negative net margin of 49.04%. Analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth $1,408,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth $2,288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Waterdrop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

